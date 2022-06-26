PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,492,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 179,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,020,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after buying an additional 90,943 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

