Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performant Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

PFMT opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $198.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of -0.29. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,001,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 375,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 179,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,401 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

