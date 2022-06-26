Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 138 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $182.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

