Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

