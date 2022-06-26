Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after acquiring an additional 231,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,265 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,152 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

