Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $2,115,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in Comcast by 32.7% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 49,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 82,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

