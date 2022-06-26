Perkins Coie Trust Co Invests $264,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 108,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $3,868,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,634,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,306,262 shares of company stock valued at $86,081,592. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

