Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 184 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

OTIS opened at $70.86 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

