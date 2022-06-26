Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 406 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.08 and a 200 day moving average of $521.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $391.25 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

