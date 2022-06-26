Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 6,088 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned about 0.48% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $17.48 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

