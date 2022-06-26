Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) versus B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Financial Review

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.0% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -36.36% -32.61% B2Gold 23.18% 12.23% 10.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Perpetua Resources and B2Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.03%. B2Gold has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 156.23%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than B2Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and B2Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.66) -5.79 B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.16 $420.07 million $0.39 9.26

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B2Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

