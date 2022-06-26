Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lowered by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $1,877,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.20 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.