Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PECO. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.74. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

