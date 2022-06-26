Piper Sandler Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target to $17.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

EFC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

EFC opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

