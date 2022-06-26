Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $100.52 million and $408,300.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00321639 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00082588 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00072911 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,011,936 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

