Piscataqua Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

NYSE MA opened at $330.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.59 and a 200 day moving average of $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.