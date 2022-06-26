Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of State Street by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 180,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 685,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

