Piscataqua Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 353.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.