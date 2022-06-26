Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.15 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

