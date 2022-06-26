Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $427,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $85.68 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

