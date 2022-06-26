Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $120,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $149,257,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $2,102,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.