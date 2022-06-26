Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases 8,158 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

