Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 295 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

