Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.0% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock opened at $647.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $634.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $742.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

