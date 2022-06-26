PIXEL Reaches Market Capitalization of $592,914.52 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $592,914.52 and approximately $158.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,207.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00547050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00296693 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

