Planning Center Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.73 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

