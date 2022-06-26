PlatON Achieves Market Cap of $38.04 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $38.04 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatON has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatON Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,272,283 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

