PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PNM opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PNM Resources by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 16.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PNM Resources by 12,253.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after buying an additional 1,328,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PNM Resources by 323.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

