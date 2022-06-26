Polker Tops 1-Day Volume of $201,528.00 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $201,528.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00145019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00071245 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

