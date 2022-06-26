Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $24,956.50 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $24,956.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,810 shares in the company, valued at $833,816.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,455,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 431,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.