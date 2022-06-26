PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of PRCT opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,214,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 173,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

