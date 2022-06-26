Public Index Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $520,699.71 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $520,699.71 and approximately $238.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

