Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €106.00 ($111.58) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($111.58) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €66.88 ($70.40) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. Puma has a one year low of €60.30 ($63.47) and a one year high of €115.40 ($121.47).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

