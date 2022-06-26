QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 5.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.