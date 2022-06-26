Quant Hits Market Cap of $776.40 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Quant has a market cap of $776.40 million and approximately $31.25 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $64.31 or 0.00301534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

