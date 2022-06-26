Qubitica (QBIT) Price Reaches $11.94

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00297537 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002864 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.62 or 0.01857368 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00310562 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

