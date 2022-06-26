RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 33.97%.

In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.