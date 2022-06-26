Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $282,347.03

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $282,347.03 and approximately $208.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,438.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.59 or 0.05740053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00273484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00608228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.00544398 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005992 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

