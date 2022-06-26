Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LZB. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99.
About La-Z-Boy (Get Rating)
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.
