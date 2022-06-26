Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LZB. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,748,000 after acquiring an additional 169,562 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

