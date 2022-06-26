Raymond James Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $126.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICE. Argus decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.