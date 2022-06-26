Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.20 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.