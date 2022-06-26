RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Head to Head Review

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

This table compares RCI Hospitality and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 15.16% 23.93% 11.41% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

53.2% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. RCI Hospitality pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RCI Hospitality and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $195.26 million 2.40 $30.34 million $3.90 12.74 FAT Brands $118.88 million 1.03 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RCI Hospitality and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.42%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats FAT Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About FAT Brands (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.