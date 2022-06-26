Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

