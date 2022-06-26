Realty Income (NYSE:O) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on O. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

