Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jun 26th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($64.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($66.45) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($102.89) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.32) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

