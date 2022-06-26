Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($64.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($66.45) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($102.89) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.32) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

