Red Tortoise LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Red Tortoise LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.