Red Tortoise LLC Sells 36,910 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Red Tortoise LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,225,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

