Redd (RDD) Market Cap Achieves $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,252.59 or 0.99943935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00039573 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023678 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

