Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 56 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.79. The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

