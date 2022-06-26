Regis Management CO LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,821,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,586 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,699 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,510,000 after purchasing an additional 562,647 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

